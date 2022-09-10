Wazhma Ayoubi, 'mystery girl' of Asia Cup reveals she was unwell; calls Team India 'favourite team'

Wazhma Ayoubi - The 'mystery girl' of Asia Cup 2022

Afghanistan's journey at the Asia Cup 2022 ended in a rather sad manner as they lost to India on Thursday by 101 runs, as Mohammad Nabi's side lost all three of their Super 4 matches which sealed their elimination. Despite that, Afghanistan fans hogged plenty of limelight during the tournament with their incredible support, and one of those die-hard fans even became an overnight sensation.

Hailed as the 'mystery girl' of Asia Cup 2022, Wazhma Ayoubi was the name on everyone's lips as soon as she was first spotted cheering for her nation. A student and an entrepreneur, Ayoubi shifted to Dubai to focus on her career, but she was pretty vocal in her support for the Afghanistan side.

After her nation's final Asia Cup game, she shared a picture with the national flag, revealing that even though she was 'unwell' she didn't miss the match of her two 'favourite teams.'

"One last tribute with our beautiful flag to our #bluetigers and #AsiaCup2022, though I was unwell, but I didn’t miss watching the last match of my two favorite teams. #AFGvsInd," read the caption of Wazhma Ayoubi's pic, wherein she can be seen holding the Afghanistan flag.

One last tribute with our beautiful flag to our #bluetigers and #AsiaCup2022, though I was unwell, but I didn’t miss watching the last match of my two favorite teams. #AFGvsInd#AFGvsPAK #AFGvsBAN #AFGvsSri pic.twitter.com/5klQdq8gsq — Wazhma Ayoubi (@WazhmaAyoubi) September 9, 2022

She has garnered quite a fan following and within 24 hours of sharing the picture, it has already garnered 11k likes and has been retweeted 428 times.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan finished fourth in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 points table. They began their group stage journey with wins over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, but Mohammad Nabi's side couldn't win any of their subsequent games and were eliminated from the tournament before their final game against India.