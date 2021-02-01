'My whole world in one frame', says Virat Kohli as Anushka revealed their daughter's name

Indian team skipper Virat Kohli and wife and actor-producer Anushka Sharma revealed their baby girl's name on Monday, February 1. The couple gave birth to a daughter on January 11 when Kohli informed everyone through his social media saying that both the mother and daughter were absolutely fine and doing well.

The girl has been named, 'Vamika'. Revealing the name, Anushka, sharing the post on her social media handles wrote, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level !Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes !"

Anushka also mentioned to the fact of sleep deprivation but admitted that their hearts our overjoyed since her birth and thanked everyone for their good wishes. "Sleep is elusive, but our hearts are SO full ! Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

Also read Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma reveal daughter's name with adorable photo

Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 1, 2021

Kohli, while replying on Anushka's post wrote, "My whole world in one frame."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had announced their pregnancy in Auguest last year and Kohli left midway through the Australian tour to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. Anushka gave birth to Vamika on January 11, which also coincided with the final day of Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar series.