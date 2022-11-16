My story is about failure: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis on his new book 'Faf: Through Fire'

File Photo

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis believes he has written a book about human qualities such as leadership, struggle, and failure, rather than cricket.

In an interview with the BBC about his recently released autobiography Faf: Through Fire, the batter said that the book is about failure.

"My story is about failure," Du Plessis told the BBC in a chat about his new book.

"I didn't want to write a cricket book. I wouldn't have started if that was the aim," the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain added.

Faf, a powerful character in South African and international cricket, has been in the spotlight for his lion-heart mindset, which was on full display against Australia in 2018. Faf emerged from the shower in a towel to confront Australian players who were assaulting South African stars. The appearance of Faf calmed the situation.

"I wanted to write a book about leadership, about relationships, about struggle. That's what this is about. I wanted to create something that people would be able to relate to," the player said.

Faf retired from Test cricket to concentrate on white-ball cricket, but he has not been called up by the Proteas during their transition time. He did not play in either the 2021 or 2022 T20 World Cups, but he did contribute for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2022 Indian Premier League.

"They might see me as an elite athlete and cricket captain, but I was a person who was filled with self-doubt and insecurity. And that's OK" Faf writes in his book.

