'My mother told me to stay away': Shoaib Akhtar rejects offer to join Mohsin Naqvi’s PCB

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has reportedly rejected an offer to join the Pakistan Cricket Board under Mohsin Naqvi. Revealing his decision, Akhtar said his mother advised him to stay away, shedding light on why he turned down the opportunity to take up a role in the PCB.

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has announced that his mother has advised him to maintain distance from Pakistan politics and the Pakistan Cricket Board, and he intends to honor that guidance.

Addressing speculation circulating across traditional and digital media regarding his potential appointment as chief selector or assumption of another prominent position, Shoaib emphasized that he will not be joining the organization.

Given the recent underwhelming performances across all formats, anticipation suggests the board will implement substantial structural changes.

"There is nothing to this, and everything being discussed is mere conjecture. My mother instructed me to keep away from Pakistan politics and the PCB, and I'm committed to following her counsel," Akhtar stated during an appearance on PTV Sports.

The former fast bowler further noted that he was visiting Houston for personal reasons and, while expressing his best wishes for Pakistan cricket's future, made it unambiguous that he would decline any position offered by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Although Akhtar refrained from confirming whether he had engaged with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, he firmly denied receiving an offer for the chief selector position.

"I genuinely desire to contribute to Pakistan cricket, but I believe there are numerous alternative avenues through which I can make that contribution," Akhtar remarked.

Shoaib, recognized for his outspoken nature and frequent critiques of Pakistan cricket's trajectory and PCB's operations, has recently moderated his commentary, prompting conjecture that he might soon assume a position within the organization.

According to prior reports, Akhtar, who resides in Islamabad, held discussions with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi during the previous week to explore Pakistan cricket's direction and the board's strategic initiatives for its representative teams.

These reports additionally suggested that Akhtar and Naqvi's relationship has strengthened in recent months following Naqvi's outreach to Akhtar following the passing of the former pacer's older brother.

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