'My god, you look like a young boy': Rohit Sharma’s new lean avatar leaves Nita Ambani awestruck ahead of IPL 2026

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Rohit Sharma surprised fans with his impressive weight loss and lean new look, leaving Nita Ambani stunned. The Mumbai Indians star’s fitness transformation ahead of the Indian Premier League sparked admiration, with Ambani joking that he now looks “like a young boy.”
Rohit Sharma's incredible transformation has left Nita Ambani, the owner of Mumbai Indians (MI), in awe. Previously, Rohit faced criticism regarding his fitness, but since returning to international cricket after retiring from Tests, he has been working diligently to maintain peak physical condition. He has shed considerable weight and appears exceptionally fit.
The stalwart of Mumbai Indians is fully prepared to light up the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 and has started his preparations for the T20 spectacle. Nita Ambani witnessed Rohit during a practice session and was astonished by his weight loss. "My God, Rohit, I barely recognized you. You look like a young boy," she exclaimed.
Nita Ambani to Rohit Sharma : "My God Rohit, I didn't recognise you. You look like a young boy." pic.twitter.com/XUPgWSrgtS— (@rushiii_12) March 27, 2026
In the meantime, Rohit Sharma is set to be a key player in the Mumbai Indians lineup as they embark on their quest for a sixth title. In recent years, the Mumbai Indians have struggled to uphold the high standards they established, with the underperformance of the batters being a significant factor. This season, the team appears strong on paper and aims to go all the way to secure a historic title.
Rohit, batting at the top, will be crucial in providing explosive starts for the team. His game has developed over the past 4-5 years, with the veteran aiming to attack from the very first ball. MI has a deep batting lineup, so even a brief innings from Rohit could place the Mumbai Indians in a commanding position and relieve some pressure from the middle order, particularly for Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, who have not been in their best form.
Additionally, Rohit will view the IPL as a vital opportunity to build momentum for the ODI World Cup 2027, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
Also read| IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH opener in jeopardy? Bengaluru venue still 'construction site' days before kickoff