In 2020, during India's tour of Australia, Siraj experienced the loss of his father. Due to stringent Covid protocols, he was unable to return home for the funeral.

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has taken a strong stance against online trolls who demean his late father's profession as an auto driver. Siraj, who emerged from humble beginnings in Hyderabad to become a vital player for India, expressed his views on the criticism he endures online when he does not perform well. Even after achieving success on the international stage, Siraj continues to face attacks due to his modest background. He has now stepped up to defend his father's legacy and to motivate others who come from similar circumstances.

While with the Indian Test team in England, Siraj contemplated how trolls frequently exploit his past to ridicule him. The pacer mentioned that he is often subjected to jibes urging him to "return to driving autos like your dad" following a disappointing performance.

“I am grateful every day to get a chance to represent India,” Siraj wrote on Instagram. “Who would’ve thought, a son of an auto-driver playing for the Indian cricket team? Every time a kid comes up and says he also will play for India, I smile with pride. But there are also those who reduce it to an insult. Who say ‘go back to driving autos like your dad’ anytime I don’t have a good match.”

In 2020, during India's tour of Australia, Siraj experienced the loss of his father. Due to stringent Covid protocols, he was unable to return home for the funeral. Despite this emotional challenge, Siraj made the decision to remain with the team and played with unwavering determination.

Siraj highlighted that his father's profession was never a point of embarrassment for him; instead, it served as a source of motivation. The principles of perseverance and discipline instilled in him by his father continue to influence his cricketing journey.

“But my dad’s work is not an insult, it’s my strength. He taught me what hard work really means– keeping your head down and pushing on, no matter what anyone says. All those days walking home from a long day of practice taught me hunger. Every time people ignored me, I worked harder. Now I represent India because of years of effort. Yet it only takes a few words online to turn my journey into a stereotype,” he said.

The post, which is currently going viral, has received more than 1.6 million likes. Among the numerous comments, a touching one was made by Siraj’s best friend and Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, who stated, “Best family.”

Siraj’s journey from local Hyderabad grounds to international cricket stardom is a story of resilience. His message is a reminder that one’s background does not define their future.

After playing a key role in India’s T20 World Cup victory last year, Siraj faced disappointment when he wasn’t picked for the Champions Trophy 2025 held in Dubai. India, however, went on to win the tournament under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.

Currently, Siraj is with the Indian team in England for a five-match Test series. With Shubman Gill leading the side and Gautam Gambhir stepping in as head coach, a new phase is underway for the Indian Test team.

Also read| India to earn Rs 123200000 from ICC despite not reaching World Test Championship 2025 Final, Here's how