Cricket

CRICKET

'My dad needed me more': RCB star reveals emotional reason behind India T20 World Cup snub

An RCB star has revealed the emotional reason behind missing out on India’s T20 World Cup squad, saying his father’s health crisis needed his presence more than cricket at that moment. The cricketer shared how family came first during a difficult phase, making the World Cup snub even more painful.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 12, 2026, 04:00 PM IST

'My dad needed me more': RCB star reveals emotional reason behind India T20 World Cup snub
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has disclosed that his father passed away just days before India's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign commenced, and that being excluded from the squad allowed him to be with his father during his final days. Jitesh expressed that he has no regrets about missing the World Cup, emphasizing that he was lucky to be by his father's side when he needed him the most.

Jitesh, who was India's second-choice wicketkeeper-batter even up until the Asia Cup last year, was omitted from the T20 World Cup squad to make room for the in-form Ishan Kishan. Interestingly, in Jitesh's absence, India's wicketkeeper-batters Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan played pivotal roles in the team's historic victory.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Jitesh mentioned that he felt disappointed upon learning of his exclusion, but later came to understand that his father required his support more than the game did.

Jitesh was dropped alongside Shubman Gill as India decided to support two wicketkeepers in the top three for the T20 World Cup.

"When I heard the news, I was a little disappointed. I am also a human, so I did feel sad initially. But my family and friends supported me a lot and that sad phase became short. My father fell ill and passed away on February 1, and I was with him for seven days," Jitesh said.

"Later I realised my dad needed me more than the World Cup. After that, I have no regrets. I am not angry or anything. I am grateful to God that I could be with him and take care of him in his final days.

"I enjoyed watching the World Cup from home, which is a very different and more stressful feeling than playing. I'm really happy for the boys – they fulfilled the vision of the coach, captain and the team since the Asia Cup. They fulfilled their promise. They really worked hard towards this goal," he said.

Despite being a key player in the national setup leading up to the squad announcement, Jitesh found himself out of the final fifteen.

The decision, led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir, seemed to be a tactical change rather than a reflection of Jitesh's skills. Agarkar later explained that the committee prioritized a wicketkeeper who could also provide support at the top of the order. With Sanju Samson chosen as the primary wicketkeeper, the selectors went with Kishan, whose outstanding performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was too impressive to overlook as the specialist backup.

Jitesh Sharma has not participated in competitive cricket since his last game for Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's top domestic 50-over tournament, in January.

Nevertheless, the 32-year-old has started training for IPL 2026, where he will play for the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

