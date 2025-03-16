The former Indian captain was known for being confrontational and getting into verbal arguments with opposing players during the early part of his career.

Team India's star batsman, Virat Kohli, jokingly confessed that he's a bit lost when it comes to managing his on-field persona these days. At 36, he's been showing a much calmer side during matches, dialing back the fiery attitude he was once famous for. Kohli shared that he’s not really focused on how he behaves on the field anymore, as he’s unsure about what changes he could make.

In the earlier days of his career, the former Indian captain was well-known for his confrontational style, often getting into verbal exchanges with opponents and fans alike. But lately, it’s clear that Kohli has taken a softer approach.

In a chat with the well-renowned commentator Isa Guha, Kohli said, "I don't know what to do. My aggression was a problem and now my calmness is a problem. I have no idea what needs to be done, so that's why I don't focus on it."

Meanwhile, Kohli has strongly hinted at retiring from international cricket before India plays another Test series in Australia. He made this statement during a recent interaction, suggesting that his time in the sport may be coming to an end sooner than expected.

"I might not have another Australia tour in me, so I am at peace with whatever happened in the past."

The cricketer from Delhi made history as the first Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia, accomplishing this feat during the 2018-19 tour. Unfortunately, his performance in the latest series was less than stellar, as he only managed to score 190 runs over ten innings, averaging 23.75, even though he did hit a century in the first Test.

Despite this recent struggle, he still boasts an impressive average of 46.73 across 18 Tests played in Australia, including seven centuries to his name.

