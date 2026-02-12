'My 9 year old son wanted me to play': Ahmed Shehzad breaks down on live TV after PSL snub, leaves studio in tears - Watch

Ahmed Shehzad was left emotional after going unsold in the PSL draft, breaking down during a live TV appearance before walking off the set in tears. The former Pakistan opener opened up on the snub, sparking debate over selections and his future in franchise cricket.

Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad became emotional during his appearance on Geo News’ comedy talk show Hasna Mana Hai, as he faced ongoing exclusion from the game after being overlooked for the inaugural Pakistan Super League (PSL) auction. While on the show with former teammate Mohammad Amir, Shehzad candidly discussed the emotional strain of seeing his peers advance in their careers while he remains sidelined, despite nearly two decades of dedication to cricket.

“Yes, I do get emotional. When I speak honestly, it hurts a lot. I want to play. The way you said all my batch-mates are playing, that makes me happy for them. I’m that kind of person: when something good happens for someone, I genuinely feel happy,” Shehzad said.

“But of course, I also wonder what the reasons were. Why did this happen? If things had not gone this way… everything started in front of my eyes. I’ve spent 18 years in this field, and suddenly seeing it all slip away — I remember it all, and it makes me cry,” he added.

Shehzad's emotions were palpable as he mentioned his nine-year-old son, who longs to see him back on the field.

“The pain lasts two or three days. Your emotions go through a rollercoaster. At night, when I’m trying to sleep… what hurts me the most is that my son is nine, and he wanted me to play,” he said. “He sleeps beside me, and now he’s growing up. He says, ‘Baba, I remember you used to play, but will I be able to remember you properly?’”

Overwhelmed with feelings, Shehzad expressed his apologies and left the set.

“PSL 10 is happening, and suddenly it feels like I am also part of it. Are you happy now with the hype? Why don’t you talk about the players you’ve backed for the last four or five years?” Shehzad questioned.

Between 2016 and 2021, Shehzad participated in five PSL seasons, playing 45 matches and accumulating 1,077 runs at a strike rate of 120, which included nine fifties. Although he withdrew from the league in 2023, he recently voiced his discontent with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for categorizing him in the local section for the PSL 10 draft, labeling it a mere publicity stunt.

