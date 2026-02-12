FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lamborghini Crash: How much did Kanpur tobacco tycoon pay to get bail for Shivam Mishra?

Karan Johar pens tribute for James Van Der Beek, says he loved Dawson's Creek: 'This news was very sad to wake upto'

'My 9 year old son wanted me to play': Ahmed Shehzad breaks down on live TV after PSL snub, leaves studio in tears - Watch

Why is India celebrating 14 February Day 2026 as Parents Worship Day instead of Valentine's Day?

'Will do everything in my power': Rohit Sharma opens up on his unfinished World Cup mission, sets clear target for 2027

Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra, tobacco tycoon’s son, released hours after arrest, know why

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson IN, Abhishek Sharma OUT? India's likely playing XI vs Namibia

Delhi news: New metro corridor to pass through Central Vista, benefit 60,000 govt employees, to connect India Gate, Bharat Mandapam

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC invites Asian boards to watch India–Pakistan clash together, BCB President hopes to 'break the ice' with BCCI

From Rs 996 crore demand to Rs 262 crore payout: What is settlement case of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, killed by US cop

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lamborghini Crash: How much did Kanpur tobacco tycoon pay to get bail for Shivam Mishra?

Lamborghini Crash:How much did tobacco tycoon pay to get bail for Shivam Mishra?

Karan Johar pens tribute for James Van Der Beek, says he loved Dawson's Creek: 'This news was very sad to wake upto'

Karan Johar pens tribute for James Van Der Beek, says he loved Dawson's Creek

'My 9 year old son wanted me to play': Ahmed Shehzad breaks down on live TV after PSL snub, leaves studio in tears - Watch

Ahmed Shehzad breaks down on live TV after PSL snub, leaves studio in tears

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars including actors, directors, producers who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases

Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases

Lamborghini crash: How Shivam Mishra tried to evade law with 'dummy driver' trick'; stunning timeline of tobacco tycoon's son's arrest

Lamborghini Crash: Shivam Mishra 'dummy driver' trick to his arrest; Timeline

Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings

Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'My 9 year old son wanted me to play': Ahmed Shehzad breaks down on live TV after PSL snub, leaves studio in tears - Watch

Ahmed Shehzad was left emotional after going unsold in the PSL draft, breaking down during a live TV appearance before walking off the set in tears. The former Pakistan opener opened up on the snub, sparking debate over selections and his future in franchise cricket.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 12, 2026, 05:19 PM IST

'My 9 year old son wanted me to play': Ahmed Shehzad breaks down on live TV after PSL snub, leaves studio in tears - Watch
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad became emotional during his appearance on Geo News’ comedy talk show Hasna Mana Hai, as he faced ongoing exclusion from the game after being overlooked for the inaugural Pakistan Super League (PSL) auction. While on the show with former teammate Mohammad Amir, Shehzad candidly discussed the emotional strain of seeing his peers advance in their careers while he remains sidelined, despite nearly two decades of dedication to cricket.

“Yes, I do get emotional. When I speak honestly, it hurts a lot. I want to play. The way you said all my batch-mates are playing, that makes me happy for them. I’m that kind of person: when something good happens for someone, I genuinely feel happy,” Shehzad said.

“But of course, I also wonder what the reasons were. Why did this happen? If things had not gone this way… everything started in front of my eyes. I’ve spent 18 years in this field, and suddenly seeing it all slip away — I remember it all, and it makes me cry,” he added.

Shehzad's emotions were palpable as he mentioned his nine-year-old son, who longs to see him back on the field.

“The pain lasts two or three days. Your emotions go through a rollercoaster. At night, when I’m trying to sleep… what hurts me the most is that my son is nine, and he wanted me to play,” he said. “He sleeps beside me, and now he’s growing up. He says, ‘Baba, I remember you used to play, but will I be able to remember you properly?’”

Overwhelmed with feelings, Shehzad expressed his apologies and left the set.

“PSL 10 is happening, and suddenly it feels like I am also part of it. Are you happy now with the hype? Why don’t you talk about the players you’ve backed for the last four or five years?” Shehzad questioned.

Between 2016 and 2021, Shehzad participated in five PSL seasons, playing 45 matches and accumulating 1,077 runs at a strike rate of 120, which included nine fifties. Although he withdrew from the league in 2023, he recently voiced his discontent with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for categorizing him in the local section for the PSL 10 draft, labeling it a mere publicity stunt.

Also read| 'Will do everything in my power': Rohit Sharma opens up on his unfinished World Cup mission, sets clear target for 2027

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Lamborghini Crash: How much did Kanpur tobacco tycoon pay to get bail for Shivam Mishra?
Lamborghini Crash:How much did tobacco tycoon pay to get bail for Shivam Mishra?
Karan Johar pens tribute for James Van Der Beek, says he loved Dawson's Creek: 'This news was very sad to wake upto'
Karan Johar pens tribute for James Van Der Beek, says he loved Dawson's Creek
'My 9 year old son wanted me to play': Ahmed Shehzad breaks down on live TV after PSL snub, leaves studio in tears - Watch
Ahmed Shehzad breaks down on live TV after PSL snub, leaves studio in tears
Why is India celebrating 14 February Day 2026 as Parents Worship Day instead of Valentine's Day?
Why is India celebrating 14 February Day 2026 as Parents Worship Day instead of
'Will do everything in my power': Rohit Sharma opens up on his unfinished World Cup mission, sets clear target for 2027
Rohit Sharma opens up on his unfinished World Cup mission, sets clear target for
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars including actors, directors, producers who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases
Lamborghini crash: How Shivam Mishra tried to evade law with 'dummy driver' trick'; stunning timeline of tobacco tycoon's son's arrest
Lamborghini Crash: Shivam Mishra 'dummy driver' trick to his arrest; Timeline
Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings
Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: When will Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law tie knot? Check date, venue, guest list here
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding date, venue, guest list
Rajpal Yadav: From Bollywood's iconic comedy king to Tihar Jail, What went wrong with 'Ata Pata Lapata' producer?
From Bollywood's comedy king to Tihar Jail: What went wrong for Rajpal Yadav?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement