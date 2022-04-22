Muttiah Muralitharan on why Kumar Sangakkara never collected trophies

Image: Twitter

Muttiah Muralitharan and Kumar Sangakkara are two greats who played cricket for Sri Lanka. They saw Sri Lanka climbing up the charts and becoming one of the most feared teams in world cricket. In a conversation with Vikram Sathaye, they revealed how it was when they played together for their national team.

During the candid conversation, Muralitharan said that Sangakkara never collected trophies and has the habit of distributing it among his known ones. He said, “Kumar loves to collect, but the only thing he doesn’t love to collect is trophies. He has given them to all the people.”

Muralitharan further said, “He collects watches, he collects all these whiskies, all these drinks.”

Muralitharan also narrated the incident when some team members took liquor bottles from Sangakkara’s room and drank a little from it without realising the burning sensation it would leave afterwards.

Sangakkara, later in the show, revealed the particular drink the team members drank that day was 80% alcohol and it was supposed to be diluted before consuming.

Sangakkara played 134 tests and scored 12,400 runs in his career. He also played 404 ODIs and scored 14,234 runs.

Muralitharan appeared in 133 Tests and took 800 wickets. He is the highest wicket taker in Test cricket so far. He also has 534 wickets in ODIs.