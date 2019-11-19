'Must send SRK a message on that': Yuvraj Singh labels KKR's move to release Chris Lynn as 'big mistake' - Watch

Australian cricketer Chris Lynn has expressed his thoughts on Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) decision to let him go ahead of the 2020 season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Despite the Kolkata franchise releasing him from its squad, Lynn has no hard feeling towards them.

Lynn during the match between Maratha Arabians and Abu Dhabi in the T10 league, he managed to smash a record 91 runs in 30 delivers on Monday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

However, Lynn's teammate Yuvraj Singh was absolutely surprised with the decision KKR to let such a good striker of the ball go.

Yuvraj raised questions on KKR's move and claimed he would ask Shah Rukh Khan, the team owner to look into it.

“He is someone I have seen in the IPL. He has given some great start to KKR. I really don’t understand why they have not retained him."

"I think it is a bad call, must send SRK a message on that. Chris was just outstanding today,” he told reporters about Lynn.

The 29-year-old smashed 405 runs for KKR at a strike-rate of 139.65 in 13 matches last season.

KKR in total released 13 players on November 15 but Lynn expressed his thoughts on how he is hoping to secure a new contract at the auction in December.