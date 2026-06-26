FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Small aircraft crashes into Beijing's tallest skyscraper, videos show falling debris; Watch

Small aircraft crashes into Beijing's tallest skyscraper

'Must dominate Australia': Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues lay out India's plan for virtual T20 World Cup quarter-final

'Must dominate Australia': Harmanpreet, Jemimah lay out India's plan

'SACH: The Subhash Chandra Show': Zee Media brings its popular talk show with 3rd season

'SACH: The Subhash Chandra Show': Zee Media brings third season

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records

From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality

Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently

Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

'Must dominate Australia': Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues lay out India's plan for virtual T20 World Cup quarter-final

India know only a victory over Australia will keep their Women's T20 World Cup campaign alive, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur along with Jemimah Rodrigues have outlined the team's approach for the high-stakes clash despite Alyssa Healy's retirement.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 07:15 PM IST

'Must dominate Australia': Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues lay out India's plan for virtual T20 World Cup quarter-final
Jemimah Rodrigues (R) and Harmanpreet Kaur (Courtesy: AFP)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India are gearing up for a high-stakes showdown against Australia at Lord’s in what’s basically a quarter-final in the Women’s T20 World Cup. After losing to South Africa in the group stage, every match now is do-or-die if they want a shot at the semi-finals. It’s all on the line.

On JioStar’s ‘Champions Huddle,’ Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Amol Muzumdar broke down what it takes to topple Australia and stay alive in the tournament. They talked about why it’s so important to match the Aussies’ intensity, how India’s recent victories have boosted their confidence, and what facing an Australian side without Alyssa Healy really means.

Also read| IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE Score: Harshit Rana removes dangerous Tim Tector

Jemimah Rodrigues was clear about India’s approach: “Australia never let you breathe, honestly. They’re always coming at you, always trying to put you under pressure. You can’t take a step back. If you want a shot against them, you’ve got to dominate and take charge.” She stressed that matching their energy is everything. And sure, Shafali Verma and Renuka Thakur usually step up against Australia, but in crunch moments, it’s all about execution. That’s what decides the game.

Harmanpreet Kaur, India’s captain, pointed out that Australia haven’t lost their edge just because Alyssa Healy retired. “We played a T20I series in Australia not long ago and did well. Winning there gave us belief. Healy’s gone, but Australia still look dangerous. They always have talented cricketers coming through—that’s just how their system works. We don’t overthink about them. We focus on our own game: our plans for batting, where we bowl, how we field, and staying sharp under pressure.”

Head coach Amol Muzumdar jumped in to highlight how much this team has changed since he took over. “When I came in as coach last October, the team really needed a jolt. The mindset and the attitude had to shift. Now, this is a very different Indian women’s team than it was two years ago.” Amol didn’t downplay Australia, but he stood by India’s ability to beat them, especially after their 2-1 series win in Australia—the first time the Indian women had ever won a T20 series down under.

Also read| Why didn't Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his India debut against Ireland? Shreyas Iyer explains

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Small aircraft crashes into Beijing's tallest skyscraper, videos show falling debris; Watch
Small aircraft crashes into Beijing's tallest skyscraper
'Must dominate Australia': Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues lay out India's plan for virtual T20 World Cup quarter-final
'Must dominate Australia': Harmanpreet, Jemimah lay out India's plan
Ketan Agarwal murder case: 26/11 prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam to fight victim's case
Ketan Agarwal case: Ujjwal Nikam to fight Pune murder victim's case
'SACH: The Subhash Chandra Show': Zee Media brings its popular talk show with 3rd season
'SACH: The Subhash Chandra Show': Zee Media brings third season
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Father rejects hair patch theory, says Siya knew before engagement
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Father rejects hair patch theory, says Siya knew
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12
Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement