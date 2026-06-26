'Must dominate Australia': Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues lay out India's plan for virtual T20 World Cup quarter-final

India know only a victory over Australia will keep their Women's T20 World Cup campaign alive, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur along with Jemimah Rodrigues have outlined the team's approach for the high-stakes clash despite Alyssa Healy's retirement.

India are gearing up for a high-stakes showdown against Australia at Lord’s in what’s basically a quarter-final in the Women’s T20 World Cup. After losing to South Africa in the group stage, every match now is do-or-die if they want a shot at the semi-finals. It’s all on the line.

On JioStar’s ‘Champions Huddle,’ Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Amol Muzumdar broke down what it takes to topple Australia and stay alive in the tournament. They talked about why it’s so important to match the Aussies’ intensity, how India’s recent victories have boosted their confidence, and what facing an Australian side without Alyssa Healy really means.

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Jemimah Rodrigues was clear about India’s approach: “Australia never let you breathe, honestly. They’re always coming at you, always trying to put you under pressure. You can’t take a step back. If you want a shot against them, you’ve got to dominate and take charge.” She stressed that matching their energy is everything. And sure, Shafali Verma and Renuka Thakur usually step up against Australia, but in crunch moments, it’s all about execution. That’s what decides the game.

Harmanpreet Kaur, India’s captain, pointed out that Australia haven’t lost their edge just because Alyssa Healy retired. “We played a T20I series in Australia not long ago and did well. Winning there gave us belief. Healy’s gone, but Australia still look dangerous. They always have talented cricketers coming through—that’s just how their system works. We don’t overthink about them. We focus on our own game: our plans for batting, where we bowl, how we field, and staying sharp under pressure.”

Head coach Amol Muzumdar jumped in to highlight how much this team has changed since he took over. “When I came in as coach last October, the team really needed a jolt. The mindset and the attitude had to shift. Now, this is a very different Indian women’s team than it was two years ago.” Amol didn’t downplay Australia, but he stood by India’s ability to beat them, especially after their 2-1 series win in Australia—the first time the Indian women had ever won a T20 series down under.

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