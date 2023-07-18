Headlines

Cricket

Rs 35 per day to World Cup hero: This teammate of Dhoni, Kohli could have been India’s fastest bowler but…

But as a landless labourer’s son, the highest that Munaf Patel could only dream of was becoming a migrant labourer in Africa.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

He would terrorise batters in his village at an early age. But as a landless labourer’s son, the highest that Munaf Patel could only dream of was becoming a labourer in Africa. Back then, becoming a famous and rich cricketer never even came to his mind. He was the oldest of three siblings in a family that lived on Rs 9 per day at one time.

Helping his father was the priority and not cricket. Munaf Patel used to work in a factory as a daily wager earning Rs 35 for 8 hours. A promising bowler already, he was ready to give up cricket altogether to help out with the money situation. His father had wanted Munaf to start working and eventually go to Africa as a migrant labourer. His mother ensured Munaf kept playing. Munaf then met a number of messiahs who helped him fulfil his potential and script a remarkable rags-to-riches success story.

First came a man from his village called Yusuf who introduced him to local club cricket. Former India wicketkeeper Kiran More then spotted his talent, funded his training and sent him to the MRF pace academy. Then came legend Sachin Tendulkar who brought Munaf Patel from Gujarat’s little village to the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team.

Munaf Patel once said that he would have been “a worker, a labourer, in some company in Africa”, probably “cleaning and arranging tiles”, if he had not become a cricketer. He was the “unsung hero” of MS Dhoni-led Team India’s 2011 World Cup win. Munaf took 11 wickets, only behind Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh, playing a crucial role in India’s memorable World Cup campaign.

Despite the astonishing rise, Munaf's story has a massive "could have been" in it. He was on his way to becoming the fastest bowler India had ever produced before a 2004 shoulder injury took away his ability to bowl tearing-fast deliveries. Munaf Patel played 70 ODIs, 13 Test matches and 3 T20Is for India. He took a total of 125 wickets at the highest stage before calling it quits. 

