Mumbai police wants India vs West Indies Wankhede T20I to be shifted

After their encounter with Bangladesh ends, Team India will be gearing up to for their series against West Indies on home soil next month.

However, there are some uncertainties over the first T20I international between the sides which is scheduled for December 6 in Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium.

This is after the Mumbai police informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) about their inability to provide security on the matchday.

With the India-West Indies T20 at the Wankhede coinciding with 'Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Day' and the first anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition since the Ayodhya verdict, the Mumbai police informed their inability to provide forces.

“A Mumbai police representative had come to share the ground situation in our Apex Council meeting today. Senior MCA officials have sought time to meet the Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve tomorrow where more clarity would be provided, if the match is possible on the scheduled date or not,” an MCA official was quoted saying by the Hindustan Times.

“We have conveyed to the MCA that on December 6 we are quite pre-occupied as far as the deployment of security bandobast is concerned. No meeting of association officials with either CP or jt CP (law & order) has been held so far but will be held soon. The dialogue is on with them and after the meeting a final decision would be taken,” a senior police officer said.

Mumbai Police has also suggested MCA to relocating the match out of the city and MCA is now looking into the possibility of shifting the third T20 with Hyderabad.