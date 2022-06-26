Ranji Trophy 2022 Final: Star-studded Mumbai lose by 6 wickets as Madhya Pradesh clinch maiden title

Madhya Pradesh beat Mumbai by 6 wickets

Despite having a star-studded line-up, Mumbai was unable to win the Ranji Trophy 2022 Final trophy as the Madhya Pradesh (MP) cricket team scripted history on Sunday. This was MP's first Ranji Trophy final in 23 years and also their first-ever title.

Earlier during the 1998-99 season, MP had squared off against Karnataka at the same venue in the final but lost the game by 96 runs. The then captain Chandrakant Pandit, made sure to now changing tides as he coached the team to a memorable victory.

Under the leadership of Aditya Shrivastava, the side went on to defeat the 41-time champions Mumbai by 6 wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Chasing a 108-run target, wicketkeeper-batter Himanshu Mantri top-scored with 37 while Shubham Sharma scored 30. The side's star batter Rajat Patidar went on to score the winnings runs of 31 to take MP home.

On Sunday morning, Mumbai had resumed their innings on 113/2. Suved Parkar had played the role of an anchor, but MP made sure to get a breakthrough as pacer Gaurav Yadav sent Armaan Jaffer's stumps away with a slower delivery.

New man in – Sarfaraz Khan played the spinners well while Parkar, on the other hand, brought up a half-century. However, in the very next over, Parkar got out.

Three balls later, MP bowler Kartikeya had another wicket when Yashasvi Jaiswal heaved an expansive slog to short third man.

