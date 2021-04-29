IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians win toss and opt to field against Rajasthan, Nathan Coulter-Nile comes in for Ishan Kishan
While Sanju Samson makes no changes to his team, Mumbai's Rohit Sharma brings in Nathan Coulter-Nile in place of Ishan Kishan.
Match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 saw Mumbai Indians (MI) winning the toss and opting to field first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Teams:
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
Toss Update: @mipaltan captain @ImRo45 wins the toss and has opted to bowl first against @rajasthanroyals led by @IamSanjuSamson in Match 24 of #VIVOIPLhttps://t.co/jRroRFWVBm #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/8QmMABOEVJ— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2021