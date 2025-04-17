MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 33rd match of IPL 2025 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. This exciting showdown will take place on Thursday, April 17, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After a thrilling victory over the Delhi Capitals (DC), MI is eager to build some momentum, especially since they've already faced four losses this season.

Meanwhile, SRH recently pulled off the second-highest run chase in IPL history against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), and they’re just as keen to keep the winning streak alive as MI is.

Live Streaming details

When will MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match take place?

The MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match will take place on Thursday, April 17. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match take place?

The MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match will take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Which channels will broadcast MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

The MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match be available?



The MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has witnessed different first innings totals in the IPL 2025, with one match seeing over 200 runs scored and another match seeing under 120 runs. Typically, this venue is great for batting, with an average first innings score of 170 runs in the IPL. In the 118 matches played there, teams batting first have won 55 times, while teams batting second have won 63 times.

Weather report

The weather in Mumbai on Thursday evening will be 28 degrees with 71 percent humidity and no rain, perfect for a full game.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mitchell Santner, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reece Topley, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz (wk), Karn Sharma, Vignesh Puthur, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Raj Angad Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Atharva Taide, Kamindu Mendis, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga

Also read| Match fixing scare in IPL 2025? BCCI issues stern warning to teams, players against ‘dubious’ Hyderabad businessman