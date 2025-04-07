MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 20th match of IPL 2025 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 7. After a disappointing loss to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last outing, MI is feeling the heat and needs to step up their game against a strong RCB squad.

Meanwhile, RCB started the IPL 2025 season with two solid wins but hit a bump in the road with a loss at home to the Gujarat Titans (GT). They’ll be eager to bounce back and reclaim their spot at the top of the points table.

Live Streaming details

When will MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match take place?

The MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match will take place on Moday, April 7. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match take place?

The MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match will take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Which channels will broadcast MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

The MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match be available?



The MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai helped both pacers and spinners in the first IPL match of 2025. Batters were also able to score runs quickly once they settled in. In 117 matches at the venue, teams batting first have won 54 times and teams batting second have won 63 times. The average first innings score at Wankhede Stadium is 170.

Weather report

The weather forecast on April 7 at Wankhede Stadium predicts clear conditions with no rain. The temperature will be between 34-37 degrees with humidity levels around 45-50 percent.

Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara

