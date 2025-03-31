MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians will play against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in the IPL, marking the first game of the season at the stadium.

The five-time champions, Mumbai Indians are gearing up to take on the three-time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 12 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 31. After a tough start with two losses, MI is excited to finally play at home and is eager to secure their first win in front of their fans.

On the other side, KKR, the defending champions, are coming off a mixed bag—one win and one loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals, respectively. They’re aiming to snag a second consecutive victory and climb higher on the points table.

Live Streaming details

When will MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match take place?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match will take place on Monday, March 31. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match take place?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match will take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Which channels will broadcast MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match be available?



The MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

Wankhede Stadium is famous for its high-scoring matches on a batting-friendly surface that also favors fast bowlers due to good bounce. In IPL matches, teams batting first have won 54 times out of 116 matches, while chasing teams have won 62 times. The average score while batting first is around 170 runs.

Weather report

On Monday in Mumbai, the temperature will range from 26 to 33 degrees with wind speeds between 9 km/h and 15 km/h according to AccuWeather.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Sunil Narine, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Vignesh Puthur, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith

