Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians are set to face off against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the 38th game of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium this Sunday in Mumbai. Both teams are coming into this exciting match on the heels of a win in their last games, after struggling a bit earlier in the tournament.

The Mumbai Indians have shown a solid performance in both batting and bowling in their last outing, but they’ll need to adjust their lineup due to Karn Sharma’s injury. Additionally, Rohit Sharma hasn’t quite found his rhythm at the top of the order, and that’s something that needs to change if Mumbai wants to make a deep run in the tournament.

On the other hand, the Super Kings have had a rough season so far. Their recent win against the Lucknow Super Giants was a bit of a nail-biter and can largely be credited to some mistakes from LSG rather than a standout performance from CSK. However, the bowling was a bright spot for Chennai in that match, with all the bowlers stepping up. It’s the batting lineup that really needs a bit of a shake-up.

Live Streaming details

When will MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match take place?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match will take place on Saturday, April 19. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match take place?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match will take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Which channels will broadcast MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match be available?



The MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium is expected to be favorable for batters in the upcoming game, leading to a high-scoring contest. The team winning the toss is likely to choose to field first.

Weather report

On Sunday at the Wankhede stadium, the temperature is expected to reach 30 degrees but will drop to 28 degrees at the start of the cricket match.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Dewald Brevis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Ayush Mhatre

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur

