Mumbai Indians top IPL valuations at Rs 19,949 crore; RCB outvalue Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians have emerged as the most valuable franchise in the IPL with an estimated valuation of Rs 19,949 crore. RCB have also made headlines with a valuation higher than Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR, highlighting the growing financial strength of IPL franchises.

The Mumbai Indians have been recognized as the most valuable franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), boasting an impressive valuation of $2.1 billion (approximately Rs 19,949 crore). As one of the most successful teams in IPL history, they have clinched five titles.

Despite their past successes, the team is currently facing challenges, having not secured a title since 2020. Nevertheless, their off-field valuation continues to rise. According to a report from Sportico, MI leads the IPL in value at $2.1 billion, while most other franchises hover around $1.5 billion.

Following the Mumbai Indians, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a valuation of $1.85 billion (Rs 17,588.6 crore), and the Chennai Super Kings are valued at $1.75 billion (Rs 16,649.8 crore). The Kolkata Knight Riders rank fourth with a valuation of $1.73 billion (Rs 16,461 crore), closely followed by the Delhi Capitals at $1.7 billion (Rs 16,188.8 crore).

The Rajasthan Royals are valued at $1.65 billion (Rs 15,719.5 crore), while the SunRisers Hyderabad stand at $1.62 billion (Rs 15,437.98 crore), and the Gujarat Titans are valued at $1.58 billion (Rs 15,021.66 crore). The Punjab Kings have a valuation of $1.53 billion (Rs 14,543.8 crore), and the Lucknow Super Giants are valued at $1.5 billion (Rs 14,249 crore).

These valuations are quite close to recent sales, with defending champions RCB being sold for $1.78 billion and the new owners of the Rajasthan Royals acquiring the franchise for $1.63 billion. The report highlights that IPL franchises have experienced an astonishing growth of approximately 1800% in their valuations since the league began in 2008.

How do IPL teams generate revenue?

All ten IPL franchises derive a significant portion of their income from the BCCI’s central revenue pool, which is primarily funded by the fees earned from the tournament's broadcast and media rights.

According to the report, each franchise presently earns approximately $50-55 million (RS 476-523 crore) each year from the BCCI central pool. Additionally, teams generate revenue through ticket sales, commercial agreements, sponsorships, merchandise sales, and various other business activities. Last season, an average IPL team reportedly generated $74.4 million (Rs 708.9 crore) in revenue.

On the other hand, expenses are kept in check due to the salary cap imposed on all IPL teams. This regulation enables teams to achieve a reasonable profit each year.