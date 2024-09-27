Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

This is when Mukesh Ambani's wealth would end if he spends Rs 30000000 daily

SL vs NZ: Kamindu Mendis equals Don Bradman's record, becomes fastest Asian to....

Mumbai Indians to retain Hardik Pandya for IPL 2025 season? Report says....

Watch: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja imitate Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action, video breaks internet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This is when Mukesh Ambani's wealth would end if he spends Rs 30000000 daily

This is when Mukesh Ambani's wealth would end if he spends Rs 30000000 daily

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

SL vs NZ: Kamindu Mendis equals Don Bradman's record, becomes fastest Asian to....

SL vs NZ: Kamindu Mendis equals Don Bradman's record, becomes fastest Asian to....

7 unseen pics of nebulae captured by NASA

7 unseen pics of nebulae captured by NASA

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

6 stunning images of Saturn shared by NASA

6 stunning images of Saturn shared by NASA

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

Devara box office collection day 1: Jr NTR fails to surpass Kalki, RRR opening, beats Animal, Pathaan, to collect...

Devara box office collection day 1: Jr NTR fails to surpass Kalki, RRR opening, beats Animal, Pathaan, to collect...

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

HomeCricket

Cricket

Mumbai Indians to retain Hardik Pandya for IPL 2025 season? Report says....

The management of the Mumbai Indians will need to carefully evaluate a range of factors, including player performance, leadership qualities, and financial considerations.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 07:50 PM IST

Mumbai Indians to retain Hardik Pandya for IPL 2025 season? Report says....
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Mumbai Indians, a highly successful franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), are currently grappling with a pivotal decision regarding their player retention strategy for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. With the anticipated implementation of new retention rules, the franchise is faced with critical choices that could significantly impact their future performance. A burning question on the minds of fans and analysts alike is whether Rohit Sharma or Hardik Pandya will remain with the team, and who may be released.

This year, the retention rules have undergone significant changes. Reports from various media outlets suggest that franchises will no longer have access to the Right to Match (RTM) card, a tool that previously allowed teams to retain players they had released by matching the highest bid. Instead, each team will be permitted to retain a maximum of five players, consisting of three Indian players and two overseas players. This new regulation has created a palpable sense of tension within the Mumbai Indians’ management as they carefully deliberate their options.

Players under consideration for retention include Jaspreet Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya. Jaspreet Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav are all but guaranteed to be retained due to their exceptional performances and integral roles within the team. This leaves the management with the challenging decision of retaining one more player between the esteemed Rohit Sharma and the dynamic Hardik Pandya, who currently serves as the team’s captain.

Making this decision will be a challenging task for the Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma has established himself as one of the most successful captains in IPL history, leading the team to multiple championships. His wealth of experience and tactical expertise are invaluable assets to the team. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya has proven himself to be a versatile all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a game with his batting and bowling skills. His acquisition from the Gujarat Titans came at a significant financial cost, adding another layer of complexity to the decision-making process.

The management of the Mumbai Indians will need to carefully evaluate a range of factors, including player performance, leadership qualities, and financial considerations. In addition, they must take into account the importance of team chemistry and the ability of a player to motivate and inspire their teammates. This thorough examination will ultimately lead to a difficult choice: whether to stick with the captain who has brought them historic success or to invest in a new leader who is eager to continue building upon that legacy.

As the deadline for player retention approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating how the Mumbai Indians will navigate these challenges. Regardless of the decision that is made, it will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the future direction of the franchise and their pursuit of another IPL title.

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja imitate Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action, video breaks internet

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This is world's slowest train, crosses 291 bridges, 91 tunnels, takes 8 hours to travel this short distance, it is...

This is world's slowest train, crosses 291 bridges, 91 tunnels, takes 8 hours to travel this short distance, it is...

Baden Bower Shares Important Tips for EB1A Visa Applicants

Baden Bower Shares Important Tips for EB1A Visa Applicants

Choosing 2 Men With Truck Removalists: Convenient And Cost-Effective Option

Choosing 2 Men With Truck Removalists: Convenient And Cost-Effective Option

How Big Data is Used in Film Industry?

How Big Data is Used in Film Industry?

Jr NTR's Devara makers cut 7-minute scene just 3 days before release due to...

Jr NTR's Devara makers cut 7-minute scene just 3 days before release due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement