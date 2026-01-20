Mumbai Indians suffer major blow as star player gets ruled out of remainder of WPL 2026, pick 20-year-old spinner as replacement

After playing five group stage matches in the ongoing WPL 2026, Mumbai Indians have suffered a major blow as their star player will miss the remainder of the tournament due to an injury.

Mumbai Indians, two-time Women's Premier League (WPL) champions, have suffered a major blow in the ongoing tournament as their star wicketkeeper batter Ganulan Kamilini has been ruled out of the remainder of the league due to an injury. Mumbai Indians confirmed the news on its social media handles on Tuesday and also announced her replacement in the squad. Vaishnavi Sharma is set to replace Kamilini, who will join the team for Rs 30 lakh. The left-arm spinner was also recently a part of the ICC Under-19 Women's T20I World Cup squad of 2025.

As per the current Points Table, the Mumbai Indians are in the second position with four points and two wins in five matches. Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI are set to lock horns with Delhi Capitals in their sixth game on Tuesday, January 20, in Vadodara, after facing two consecutive defeats from Meg Lanning-led UP Warriorz.

Later, MI will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on January 26 and Gujarat Giants on January 30 in their final league stage matches.

Updated Mumbai Indians squad for WPL 2026

Harmanpreet Kaur (C)

Hayley Matthews

Sajeevan Sajana

Nat Sciver-Brunt

Nicola Carey

Amelia Kerr

Amanjot Kaur

Sanskriti Gupta

Nalla Kranthi Reddy

Triveni Vasistha

Shabnim Ismail

Milly Illingworth

Poonam Khemnar

Saika Ishaque

Rahila Firdous

Vaishnavi Sharma