FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Resul Pookutty slams news outlet for omitting him from list of Indian Oscar winners: 'Don't insult'

Saina Nehwal Net Worth: A look at lavish lifestyle and income sources of badminton's Golden Girl

Meet man who designed the world's tallest building, now breaking his own record

GRAP-4 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves slightly

Akshay Kumar car accident: Mumbai Police arrests Mercedes driver, files case against him; details inside

Delhi’s IGI airport to close down third runway from February 16, what is the reason? will it affect you?

Viral Video: Greater Noida man drives sports car with child sitting on roof, gets arrested after outrage

Mumbai Indians suffer major blow as star player gets ruled out of remainder of WPL 2026, pick 20-year-old spinner as replacement

Seven sisters in focus: Why Bangladesh’s China outreach near Siliguri is red flag for India

Vande Bharat sleeper train: Viral video shows discarded cups, wrappers inside newly launched Kolkata–Guwahati coaches, vlogger questions 'who is responisble?'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Resul Pookutty slams news outlet for omitting him from list of Indian Oscar winners: 'Don't insult'

Resul Pookutty slams news outlet for omitting him from list of Oscar winners

Saina Nehwal Net Worth: A look at lavish lifestyle and income sources of badminton's Golden Girl

Saina Nehwal Net Worth A look at luxurious lifestyle and income sources of badmi

Meet man who designed the world's tallest building, now breaking his own record

Meet man who designed the world's tallest building, now breaking his own record

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on

Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan in an '80s Dhurandhar

AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi

Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Mumbai Indians suffer major blow as star player gets ruled out of remainder of WPL 2026, pick 20-year-old spinner as replacement

After playing five group stage matches in the ongoing WPL 2026, Mumbai Indians have suffered a major blow as their star player will miss the remainder of the tournament due to an injury.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 05:59 PM IST

Mumbai Indians suffer major blow as star player gets ruled out of remainder of WPL 2026, pick 20-year-old spinner as replacement
Mumbai Indians currently stand at 2nd spot in the WPL 2026 Points Table
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Mumbai Indians, two-time Women's Premier League (WPL) champions, have suffered a major blow in the ongoing tournament as their star wicketkeeper batter Ganulan Kamilini has been ruled out of the remainder of the league due to an injury. Mumbai Indians confirmed the news on its social media handles on Tuesday and also announced her replacement in the squad. Vaishnavi Sharma is set to replace Kamilini, who will join the team for Rs 30 lakh. The left-arm spinner was also recently a part of the ICC Under-19 Women's T20I World Cup squad of 2025.

 

As per the current Points Table, the Mumbai Indians are in the second position with four points and two wins in five matches. Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI are set to lock horns with Delhi Capitals in their sixth game on Tuesday, January 20, in Vadodara, after facing two consecutive defeats from Meg Lanning-led UP Warriorz.

 

 

Later, MI will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on January 26 and Gujarat Giants on January 30 in their final league stage matches.

 

Updated Mumbai Indians squad for WPL 2026

 

Harmanpreet Kaur (C)

Hayley Matthews

Sajeevan Sajana

Nat Sciver-Brunt

Nicola Carey

Amelia Kerr

Amanjot Kaur

Sanskriti Gupta

Nalla Kranthi Reddy

Triveni Vasistha

Shabnim Ismail

Milly Illingworth

Poonam Khemnar

Saika Ishaque

Rahila Firdous

Vaishnavi Sharma

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Resul Pookutty slams news outlet for omitting him from list of Indian Oscar winners: 'Don't insult'
Resul Pookutty slams news outlet for omitting him from list of Oscar winners
Saina Nehwal Net Worth: A look at lavish lifestyle and income sources of badminton's Golden Girl
Saina Nehwal Net Worth A look at luxurious lifestyle and income sources of badmi
Meet man who designed the world's tallest building, now breaking his own record
Meet man who designed the world's tallest building, now breaking his own record
GRAP-4 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves slightly
GRAP-4 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves
Akshay Kumar car accident: Mumbai Police arrests Mercedes driver, files case against him; details inside
Akshay Kumar car accident: Mumbai Police arrests Mercedes driver, files case
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan in an '80s Dhurandhar
AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement