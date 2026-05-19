Mumbai Indians suffer double blow as star wicketkeeper batter, all-rounder ruled out of IPL 2026

As per the latest statement from the Mumbai Indians, two of its star players have been ruled out for the remainder of IPL 2026 due to injuries. Know more about them.

Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered a major blow ahead of the last two league stage matches as the team's star wicketkeeper batter and all-rounder have been ruled out of the tournament. On Tuesday, MI announced that Quinton de Kock and Raj Angad Bawa have been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to injuries. In a statement, MI informed that de Kock has been ruled out due to a tendon injury in his left wrist, which he sustained during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last month.

On the other hand, batting all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa sustained a ligament injury to his right thumb during a match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 14.

The Mumbai-based franchise informed that de Kock and Bawa will continue their rehabilitation at their respective homes, with MI providing ongoing support and guidance from its medical team.

MI's latest post:

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

The Hardik Pandya-led side became the second team after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to get eliminated from the Playoffs race. As per the latest Points Table, MI are sitting in the 9th position with just 8 points in 12 matches, winning just four matches and losing eight.

Apart from this, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became the first team to qualify for the Playoffs and are currently placed at the top of the Standings. On Monday, after SRH beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk, the Orange Army also secured a berth for the next round.

SRH's win also made the way for the Gujarat Titans (GT) for the Playoffs. Now, only one spot is left for the next round with five contenders, including Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders.