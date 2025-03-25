The transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 1.26 crore and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav, along with his wife Devisha Yadav, has recently purchased two residential luxury apartments in Mumbai. The duo bought the apartments in Godrej Sky Terraces located in Deonar for a total value of Rs. 21.11 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The transaction was registered in March 2025. It incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 1.26 crore and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000. The 34-year-old cricketer has purchased two apartments on consecutive floors, with a total carpet area of around 4,222.76 sq. ft. and a total built-up area of 4,568 sq. ft. The agreement also includes six designated car parking spaces.

Recently, former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and family members purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Elphinstone Road area for Rs 11 crores. Moreover, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had also rented out his property in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for Rs 2.6 lakh per month in February.

On the work front, Yadav was seen in the recent Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match. He was the stand-in captain for Mumbai Indians in their opening match of IPL 2025 in Chennai. Yadav has also been a key player for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, contributing significantly to their title wins. His fearless approach and adaptability make him a crucial asset for Indian cricket on the global stage. Popularly known as SKY, Yadav has emerged as one of India’s most dynamic and innovative T20 batsmen.

Renowned for his 360-degree stroke play, he made a memorable international debut in 2021 by hitting a six off his first ball. Since then, he has consistently delivered impactful performances, especially in the T20 format. In 2022, he reached the No. 1 spot in the ICC T20I rankings for batters and was honoured with the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year award for his explosive batting and consistency.