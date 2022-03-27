Tata IPL 2022: Big blow to Mumbai Indians as Rohit Sharma fined INR 12 lakh for slow over-rate against Delhi

If the loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) was not enough, Mumbai Indians (MI) faced another blow after their campaign opener in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as the side were fined for a slow over-rate in the game.

After having lost their opening game for the 10th consecutive time in the IPL, the Mumbai skipper was fined Rs 12 lakh as this is the first offence of the side. Going forward in the tournament, Mumbai Indians will have to be careful as if they repeat the offence, there will be even harsher fines.

"The Mumbai Indians have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on March 27. As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offence, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakhs," an official statement from IPL read.

Talking about slow over-rate, the BCCI has been strict since last season. According to the rules, the minimum over-rate to be achieved in IPL matches to complete an innings of 20 overs on time is 14.11 overs/hr.

As far as the clash is concerned, Mumbai Indians had posted 177 runs and lost five wickets in their 20 overs. Ishan Kishan was the top scorer as he slammed an unbeaten 81 off just 48 balls with 11 fours and two sixes. Skipper Rohit Sharma had also impressed with a 41-run knock.

In response, the Delhi outfit looked down and out as they at one stage were at 104/6. However, Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav joined hands and added an unbeaten 75 in just five overs to help the side get over the line.