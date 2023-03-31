Search icon
Mumbai Indians sign ex-RCB player as replacement for Jasprit Bumrah for IPL 2023

The renowned Indian fast bowler has been forced to withdraw from IPL 2023 due to a recent back surgery. This persistent issue also caused him to miss the T20 World Cup last year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 05:52 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo)

In preparation for their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Mumbai Indians (MI) have announced that Jasprit Bumrah will not be participating and have named his replacement.

However, Sandeep Warrier has stepped up to fill his shoes and join the five-time IPL champions. Additionally, Delhi Capitals have brought in Abhishek Porel to replace Rishabh Pant, according to an official IPL statement.

Sandeep Warrier, a former Indian cricket player, has an impressive record of 62 wickets in 68 T20 matches. He has previously played for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, participating in five IPL games. 

Delhi Capitals (DC) have made an important announcement regarding their team for the upcoming IPL season. Unfortunately, their skipper Rishabh Pant was involved in a car accident last December and will be unable to participate in IPL 2023. However, the franchise has found a replacement in the form of talented wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel, who was signed at his base price of INR 20 Lakh.

Porel, who is only 20 years old, has already played 16 first-class, 3 List A, and 3 T20 matches in his career. He has an impressive record of 695 runs at an average of 30.21, and has also taken 58 catches and 8 stumpings in first-class cricket. In addition, Porel played a crucial role in Bengal's journey to the Ranji Trophy final earlier this year, scoring half-centuries in both the semi-final and final matches.

While Pant is expected to be out of action for a significant period of time, there are concerns that he may even miss the ODI World Cup later this year. On the other hand, star bowler Jasprit Bumrah was recently spotted at the WPL 2023 final, where the Mumbai Indians emerged victorious over the Delhi Capitals to claim the inaugural title.

The Delhi Capitals are set to face off against the Lucknow Super Giants in their inaugural match of the IPL 2023 season on Saturday, April 1st, 2023. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians will commence their IPL 2023 journey against RCB on April 2nd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

