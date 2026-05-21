Mumbai Indians script history, surpass Pakistan to achieve massive world record

Mumbai Indians have etched their name into the record books after achieving a remarkable world record and surpassing Pakistan in the process. The franchise added another milestone to its legacy, creating buzz across the cricketing world with a historic achievement.

On May 20, the Mumbai Indians added another chapter to their storied legacy. This isn’t the first time the five-time IPL champions have stumbled in a match, but they made global headlines anyway, setting a new world record for the most wickets taken by any team in T20 cricket. Even though they fell to the Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets at Eden Gardens, Mumbai’s bowlers got the job done, dismissing six KKR batters in that clash. Those six crucial wickets bumped Mumbai’s all-time T20 wicket tally to a staggering 1862 in just 312 matches—enough to leap ahead of Pakistan, who’d held the record for years.

Cricket pros know the T20 format is all about quick momentum shifts, aggressive batting, and above all, the value of every wicket. Before Mumbai’s recent breakthrough, Pakistan held the crown, racking up 1858 wickets in 303 T20 games. For a national team to top the list says something, but a club side overtaking that mark? It speaks volumes about Mumbai’s consistency and strength in depth—especially when you realize that some of the next-best teams are English county sides like Somerset (1823 in 303), Hampshire (1800 in 296), and Essex (1787 in 278).

You might wonder where other IPL heavyweights fit into this story. The Delhi Capitals have actually clinched the second spot among IPL franchises, with 1737 wickets from 287 T20 outings. But the Mumbai Indians still set the pace, not just with the ball but with the bat—boasting 50,792 team runs in 312 T20 matches. That’s a mountain of runs and wickets, a testament to the balanced squads Mumbai has fielded over the years.

The breadth of their bowling attack is truly impressive. A total of 107 bowlers have claimed at least one wicket for MI in T20 cricket—a number that shows how the franchise backs both experience and fresh talent. At the top of the pile stands Lasith Malinga, the Sri Lankan fast-bowling legend. Malinga, with his signature slinging action, terrorized batters and ended up snaring 195 wickets in 139 appearances for MI. Dig deep into his numbers and you see his impact in both leagues; he grabbed 170 IPL wickets in 122 matches and another 25 in the Champions League over 17 outings.

Jasprit Bumrah, the current poster boy of Indian fast bowling, isn’t far behind. Bumrah’s picked up 190 wickets in 161 MI games. His evolution from a raw talent into one of the world’s premier death overs specialists owes much to the Mumbai Indians’ faith in him, and Bumrah continues to deliver for the team season after season.

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