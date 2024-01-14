Mumbai Indians' post triggers reactions from Rohit Sharma fans, check details

Headlines

Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he's hopeless about Bollywood's future: 'Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…'

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he's hopeless about Bollywood's future: 'Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…'

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'All Khans united': Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan pose with Aamir Khan at Ira's wedding reception, fans react

Makar Sankranti 2024: 8 dishes to make at home

7 health benefits of consuming fish in winters

Most hardworking animals in world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he's hopeless about Bollywood's future: 'Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…'

Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

Mumbai Indians' post triggers reactions from Rohit Sharma fans, check details

Some Mumbai Indians fans weren't happy seeing Rohit Sharma missing from the franchise's post after the announcement of the India squad for the first two Tests against England.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

Despite the clear distinction between the Indian Premier League and international cricket, franchises often turn to social media to engage fans by sharing content related to Team India's activities. However, a recent post by Mumbai Indians after the announcement of Team India's squad for the first two Tests against England drew mixed reactions from Rohit Sharma's supporters. In the post, featuring pictures of KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, the team captain, was notably absent.

On Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the squad for the initial two Tests against England. The following day, Mumbai Indians shared a post on the same subject that left some fans dissatisfied. The post highlighted the maiden call-up for wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel but omitted Rohit Sharma, the captain of the team.

Rohit Sharma is set to lead the team, with Jasprit Bumrah serving as vice-captain. The squad includes three wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, KS Bharat, and Dhruv Jurel. Notably, the Test squad features four spinners—Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav.

India's formidable pace attack comprises Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mukesh Kumar, contributing to a strong 16-member squad. The middle-order lineup remains unchanged, featuring Virat Kohli, Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill

Squad for first 2 Tests vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC) and Avesh Khan

