Mumbai Indians' post triggers reactions from Rohit Sharma fans, check details

Some Mumbai Indians fans weren't happy seeing Rohit Sharma missing from the franchise's post after the announcement of the India squad for the first two Tests against England.

Despite the clear distinction between the Indian Premier League and international cricket, franchises often turn to social media to engage fans by sharing content related to Team India's activities. However, a recent post by Mumbai Indians after the announcement of Team India's squad for the first two Tests against England drew mixed reactions from Rohit Sharma's supporters. In the post, featuring pictures of KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, the team captain, was notably absent.

As a Rohit fan m gonna unfollow this page and all Rohit fans should do the same they are deliberately doing this for Rohit Archer poserarcherJanuary 13, 2024

Unreal hate for Rohit Sharma Naveen @_naveenishJanuary 13, 2024

On Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the squad for the initial two Tests against England. The following day, Mumbai Indians shared a post on the same subject that left some fans dissatisfied. The post highlighted the maiden call-up for wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel but omitted Rohit Sharma, the captain of the team.

Rohit Sharma is set to lead the team, with Jasprit Bumrah serving as vice-captain. The squad includes three wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, KS Bharat, and Dhruv Jurel. Notably, the Test squad features four spinners—Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav.

India's formidable pace attack comprises Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mukesh Kumar, contributing to a strong 16-member squad. The middle-order lineup remains unchanged, featuring Virat Kohli, Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill

Squad for first 2 Tests vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC) and Avesh Khan