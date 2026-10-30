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Mumbai Indians name 2-time IPL winner Robin Uthappa as batting coach ahead of 2027 season

Mumbai Indians have appointed former India cricketer Robin Uthappa as their batting coach ahead of the 2027 season. The two-time IPL winner brings valuable experience from his playing career with franchises such as Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 30, 2026, 12:10 PM IST

Mumbai Indians name 2-time IPL winner Robin Uthappa as batting coach ahead of 2027 season
Robin Uthappa named Mumbai Indians batting coach (Image: X)
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Mumbai Indians (MI) have revealed their new coaching structure for IPL 2027. Following their separation from Mahela Jayawardene, the franchise has appointed Kieron Pollard as the head coach. Additionally, they have parted ways with bowling coaches Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey, and fielding coach Carl Hopkinson.

On Friday, MI announced an expansion of their coaching staff, welcoming Robin Uthappa as the batting coach and Mitchell McClenaghan as the new bowling coach. T Dilip has been appointed as the fielding coach for the team. Furthermore, Dhawal Kulkarni has been brought on board as the Development Bowling Coach for the upcoming IPL 2027 season.

Uthappa, McClenaghan, and Kulkarni have all previously played for Mumbai Indians, alongside Pollard, who has been with the franchise for an impressive 16 years. This coaching overhaul is part of a broader internal restructuring following a string of disappointing performances in recent years. MI clinched their fifth and final IPL title in 2021, but since then, they have struggled, with their best finishes being third place in 2023 and 2025.

Regarding Mitchell McClenaghan, MI stated, "Known for his competitive spirit and attacking approach, he brings valuable international experience and a strong understanding of T20 bowling. His continued association with the wider MI ecosystem further strengthens his familiarity with the franchise’s culture and approach to player development."

"An experienced and highly regarded fielding coach, he brings a strong emphasis on athleticism, preparation, consistency and excellence in the field," MI said on T Dilip.

Uthappa, who was part of India's triumphant team at the first ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007, is making a comeback to the franchise where he played during the inaugural IPL season in 2008. Throughout his IPL career, the former India batter represented six different franchises, amassing a total of 4,411 runs in 177 matches with a strike rate of 130.50, which includes 24 half-centuries.

In 2014, he clinched the Orange Cap by scoring 660 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), playing a crucial role in their title victory that year. Additionally, he secured an IPL championship with Chennai Super Kings in 2021 before announcing his retirement from the league in September 2022.

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