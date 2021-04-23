IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard seen running even before Mohammed Shami releasing the ball

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI), the KL Rahul-led side won the toss and opted to field first. The side was Mumbai put on 131 on the board in Chepauk.

During Mumbai's run towards the 131 in their designated 20 overs, middle-order batsman Kieron Pollard had become the talk of the commentators - and it was not for his six-hitting ability.

It was in the last over of the Punjab innings, where Mohammed Shami was bowling and Pollard was at the non-strikers end with Krunal Pandya facing the ball. However, Pollard was seen already starting to run even before Shami released the ball.

Seeing the all-rounder do this got commentators talking and ask if he have been run out by the bowler?

Kieron Pollard started running even before the ball was released from Mohammad Shami's hand. pic.twitter.com/JkTitVRddt — Abhishek Swain (@Abhishe44284150) April 23, 2021

Pollard himself, in the clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) earlier, was seen giving 'mankading' warning to Shikhar Dhawan.

The incident had taken place during the 10th over of the Delhi Capitals' (DC) innings. Pollard stopped his bowling action and was seen gesturing to Shikhar Dhawan to return back to the crease.

As for the PBKS vs MI clash, the Mumbai franchise lost wickets are intervals and were seen posting 131 after losing six wickets. Mumbai Indians didn't get off to a fast start and Quinton de Kock fell early.

Ishan Kishan was promoted ahead of Suryakumar Yadav, but that move backfired as the southpaw labored to a 17-ball 6. The better phase for MI came when Surya Kumar and Rohit Sharma added 49 runs in between overs 10 and 14.

However, that was all that was good as both fell. The big-hitting Pollard and the Pandya brothers also never really got going and they finished with a modest score.