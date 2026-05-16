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Mumbai Indians handed timely boost as Suryakumar Yadav returns to training ahead of KKR clash

Mumbai Indians received a timely boost ahead of their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders as Suryakumar Yadav returned to training after taking time away following the birth of his daughter. The star batter's return comes as a positive development for MI at a crucial stage.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 16, 2026, 10:03 PM IST

Mumbai Indians handed timely boost as Suryakumar Yadav returns to training ahead of KKR clash
Suryakumar Yadav
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Suryakumar Yadav, standing in as Mumbai Indians' captain, basically let everyone know when he'll be back on the field for IPL 2026. The experienced right-hander skipped the last match in Dharamsala against Punjab Kings to spend time with his newborn since MI were already out of playoff contention. On May 16, he showed up at the Wankhede Stadium and made it clear—he’s ready to return when MI take on Kolkata Knight Riders on May 20.

SKY himself confirmed his return on social media by sharing a photo of the Wankhede nets, captioning it 'Routine'.

This season just hasn’t clicked for Suryakumar. He’s managed only 195 runs across 11 matches, missing just one game along the way. He’s been leading the side while Hardik Pandya, who’s been nursing a back problem, has sat out four matches with no word yet on his return. If Pandya’s not fit for the next game, Suryakumar will captain the team again.

Jasprit Bumrah, MI’s star pacer who joined them back in 2013, handled the captaincy for the match against PBKS when both Pandya and Suryakumar were unavailable. He’s got plenty of leadership experience, having captained India in both Tests and T20Is.

Honestly, this IPL season has been a rough ride for Mumbai Indians. With just four wins from twelve games, they’re stuck in 9th place on the table. They got off to a good start, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets, but then dropped four straight. A big 99-run win over Gujarat Titans in their sixth match brought hope, but it didn’t last. Another three losses followed before they finally beat PBKS. Now, with two games left, MI will just look to finish strong.

It’s not just MI facing disappointment this year. Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant, are also out of the playoff race with the same record—four wins and eight points from twelve games.

Also read| India squad vs Afghanistan: Jasprit Bumrah likely limited to one format; two IPL standouts in line

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