MI bowling coach on Arjun Tendulkar: 'Making the squad is one thing but...'

MI bowling coach Shane Bond reveals why Arjun Tendulkar didn't play in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians will not look back at IPL 2022 fondly, having finished rock bottom in the league standings. While the experienced players let them down, some of the youngsters like Tilak Varma, Dewal Brevis and Hrithik Shokeen were still promising for MI.

Another player whom fans expected to shine was Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun, who was signed by the franchise for a sum of INR 30 lakh in the mega auction, but he is still to make his debut in the cash-rich league.

During the latter stages of the competition, when MI had failed to qualify for playoffs, Rohit Sharma experimented with his playing XI as he gave chances to some youngsters. Fans thus expected that maybe Arjun Tendulkar too would make his much-awaited first bow for the five-time IPL champs, but that wasn't the case.

Now, Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond has revealed why Arjun Tendulkar didn't get to play a single game for the franchise, whilst adding a bit of advice for the young pacer.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Bond highlighted how junior Tendulkar was still a work in progress and he has to work on his 'batting and fielding' in particular.

"He's got some work to do. When you're playing for a team like Mumbai, making the squad is one thing but to make the playing XI is another. He still has a lot of hard work and development to do," stated Shane Bond.

"The thing is, when you play at this level, there's a fine line between giving everyone a game, but also you have to earn your spot too. He still has some work to do on his batting and fielding in particular. Hopefully, he can make those progressions and earn a spot in the team," added the former New Zealad bowler.

Earlier, Arjun's father Sachin also advised his son to keep working hard, without thinking too much about the results.