Mumbai Indians all-rounder, who was signed for Rs 2 crore in IPL 2025, becomes New Zealand's Test skipper, his name is...

Check out the name and details about the player, who will be leading the New Zealand's team in the upcoming Test games against Zimbabwe.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 29, 2025, 05:26 PM IST

Mumbai Indians all-rounder, who was signed for Rs 2 crore in IPL 2025, becomes New Zealand's Test skipper, his name is...
Meet MI player, who will be leading the Blackcaps against Zimbabwe

New Zealand has got a new Test captain, and he is the man who was a star player of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Yes, you read it right! Mitchel Santner has now become the 32nd player to lead New Zealand's men's side in the red-ball format as regular Blackcaps skipper Tom Latham was ruled out of the first Test against Zimbabwe due to a shoulder injury.

 

Tom sustained the injury while fielding in a domestic T20 match in England, and since then, he has not been deemed fit for an international game. New Zealand's head coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment for Tom Latham but praised Santner as well.

 

''It's never great when you lose your captain (Tom Latham), who's a world-class opening batter and a great team man, but that said we're going to work really hard to have him available for the second Test. We'll continue to assess and see whether a replacement player is necessary, but at this stage, we are hopeful that he'll recover in time,'' he said.

 

''Mitch (Santner) did a wonderful job with the T20 squad in this recent series. Whilst the format is different, he certainly has the respect of the players and will be supported by some highly experienced Test cricketers, so I trust that he's going to do a great job,'' he added.

 

NZ's squad for 1st Test against Zimbabwe

 

Mitchell Santner (C)

Tom Blundell

Devon Conway

Jacob Duffy

Matt Fisher

Matt Henry

Daryl Mitchell

Henry Nicholls

Will O'Rourke

Ajaz Patel

Michael Bracewell

Rachin Ravindra

Nathan Smith

Will Young

