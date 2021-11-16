'Same time dikhati hai na?' Netizens baffled after Customs seize Hardik Pandya's two luxury watches worth Rs 1.5 crores

The Customs Department of Mumbai on Sunday seized two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crores from cricketer Hardik Pandya at the airport on his arrival from Dubai, for allegedly not having a bill receipt of the watches.

"Customs Department seized two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crores of cricketer Hardik Pandya, on Sunday night (November 14) when he was returning from Dubai. The cricketer did not have the bill receipt of the watches," Mumbai Customs Department said.

Hardik Pandya was returning from Dubai after India was left to rue what could have been in the UAE after recording their third win, as two defeats in their opening two games against semi-finalists Pakistan and New Zealand ultimately cost them a place in the last four of the T20 World Cup.

However, the all-rounder issued a statement on social media to clarify what transpired at the airport. "Early on Monday morning, 15th November, on my arrival from Dubai, after picking up my luggage, I voluntarily went to Mumbai customs counter to declare the items bought by me and pay the requisite customs duty.

"Wrong perceptions have been floating around on social media regarding my declaration to customs at Mumbai airport, and I would like to clarify about what transpired," Pandya said.

The batter went on to add that while the customs department is doing proper valuation of the items, the watches were worth Rs 1.5 crore and not 5 crores as reported earlier.

"I had voluntarily declared all the items that I'd lawfully purchased from Dubai and was ready to pay whatever duties that needed to be paid. As a matter of fact, the customs department had asked for all purchase documents which were submitted, however, customs is doing the proper valuation for duty which I've already confirmed to pay".

Soon after the news broke out, netizens were baffled to see the price of the watches and wanted to know why did it cost so much when all it did was show time.

Sir, 1.5 crore ki watch same time dikhati hai na? — Potterwatch (@_LoyalKohliFan) November 16, 2021

Achha kiye bata diye nahi to aaj itni gali milti ki top trending me hote.....

November 16, 2021

#HardikPandya

Customs department seized 2 wrist watches worth Rs 5 crores which dint have the bill,when he was returning from Dubai.



He as a cricketer earns a lot of money but still doing these things pic.twitter.com/Ry0x6dgMIk — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) November 16, 2021

Why not open an academy for budding cricketers? We will get to see fresh legs & karma will reward you. What is with these bros & watches. So shallow! @hardikpandya7 @kunalpandya — Behroze Telang. (@motherrr) November 16, 2021

Hardik Pandya has every right to buy whatever he wants to

But if there is any brand ambassador for IPL cash babies and symbol of brazen wealth it is him #HardikPandya — Sumukh Herlekar (@sumukh_herlekar) November 16, 2021

Notably, last year, Hardik`s brother, cricketer Krunal Pandya, was also intercepted at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables.

(Inputs from ANI)