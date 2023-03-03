Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Multiverse of Madness': Aakash Chopra, Venkatesh Prasad's name in WPL commentary panel sparks meme fest

The tournament has already sparked considerable interest, with tickets for the matches selling out quickly on BookMyShow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 05:36 PM IST

'Multiverse of Madness': Aakash Chopra, Venkatesh Prasad's name in WPL commentary panel sparks meme fest
Image Source: Twitter

The inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will commence in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, March 5th, with Australian wicket batter Beth Mooney captaining the Gujarat Giants against Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. This highly-anticipated match marks the dawn of a new era of women's cricket and promises to be an electrifying contest. With the world's best players in attendance, the season opener is sure to be an exciting and thrilling spectacle.

The tournament will feature five teams, three of which are the same franchises as the Indian Premier League. UP Warriors and Gujarat Giants are the two new franchises that have joined the competition. A total of 22 matches will be played, culminating in a thrilling finale on March 26th.

As fans eagerly anticipate the start of the tournament, the announcement of the commentary panel for the first edition has piqued the interest of supporters, as some of the most renowned male and female cricketers of recent years will be providing their expert analysis for the historic event.

Both Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra were named to the panel, leaving fans stunned in light of their recent feud on social media. As soon as the broadcaster made the announcement, it sparked a flurry of humorous reactions on social media. The unexpected selection of the two former cricketers, who had been at odds with each other, was a surprise to many and provided an entertaining spectacle for fans.

Check out the reactions here:

For those unfamiliar, over the last month, Prasad has been vocal in expressing his frustrations with KL Rahul's selection in the Indian Test team. The former Indian pacer took to Twitter to share multiple threads outlining why he believes Rahul should not be in India's playing XI, citing various statistics.

However, Chopra was not pleased with Prasad's repeated targeting of Rahul and responded with a YouTube video. Prasad was not happy with the ex-Indian opener's video and retaliated with a lengthy thread on Twitter, even digging up an old tweet of Chopra's in which he had criticized Rohit Sharma.

READ| England cricketer who once proposed to Virat Kohli, gets engaged to girlfriend

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sleep better tonight: 5 types of tea that can improve your sleep quality
Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s sea-facing ultra-luxurious Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Ash Wednesday explained: Meaning, history and traditions of the holy day
Holi 2023: Know how different states, cultures celebrate festival of colours across India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pune-bound AirAsia flight suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.