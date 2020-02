Multan Sultans vs Marylebone Cricket Club, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for MUL vs MAR in MCC tour of Pakistan

Dream11 Prediction - Multan Sultans vs Marylebone Cricket Club

MUL vs MAR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Multan Sultans vs Marylebone Cricket Club, February 19 at the Aitchison College Ground in Lahore.

Multan Sultans vs Marylebone Cricket Club, (MUL vs MAR) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Michael Burgess

Batters – Ross Whiteley, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw (VC)

All-Rounders – Samit Patel, Ravi Bopara (C), Roelof van der Merwe, Shahid Afridi

Bowlers – Sohail Tanvir, Safyaan Sharif, Mohammad Irfan

MUL vs MAR My Dream11 Team

MUL vs MAR Probable Playing 11

Multan Sultans: Rohail Nazir, Shan Masood (C), Ali Shafiq, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Junaid Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Sohail Tanvir, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Irfan.

Marylebone Cricket Club: Michael Leask, Arron Lilley, Michael Burgess (WK), Kumar Sangakkara (C), Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel, Ravi Bopara, Roelof van der Merwe, Imran Qayyum, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Safyaan Sharif

