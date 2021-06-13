MUL vs PES Dream11 Predictions: Best picks for Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 match in Abu Dhabi

Match 21 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will see Multan Sultans take on Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.

Multan Sultans are still in contention for a top-four finish with a win over Karachi Kings. With Imran Tahir leading the bowling attack impeccably, the Multan Sultans will fancy their chances of yet another win.

As for their opponents, Peshawar Zalmi, have had a mixed season so far. While they had Lahore down for the count in the previous game, Peshawar were taken to the cleaners by Ben Dunk and Tim David.

Dream11 Prediction – Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi – 21st match of Pakistan Super League 2021

MUL vs PES Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Shoaib Malik, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Sohaib Maqsood, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Fabian Allen, Rovman Powell

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dhani

MUL vs PES Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohd Rizwan (c&wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, and Imran Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam ul Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Fabian Allen, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, and Fidel Edwards/Rovman Powell.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi My Dream11 Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan (C), Shoaib Malik, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Sohaib Maqsood, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Rovman Powell (VC), Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dhani

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Details

The match begins at 11:30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, June 13. The match will telecast on the Sony Sports network and will live stream on Sony Liv in India.

Squads:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Waseem

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif.