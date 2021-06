MUL vs KAR Dream11 Predictions: Best picks for Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 match in Abu Dhabi

Table-toppers Karachi Kings were displaced from their spot after Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United in the first game after the resumption of the 6th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The Kings will lock horns against the fifth-placed Multan Sultans in Match No 16.

Multan Sultans have got the enforcements in Shimron Hetmyer and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, while Karachi Kings have got Martin Guptill as overseas replacements.

Dream11 Prediction – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings – 16th match of Pakistan Super League 2021

Also read LAH vs ISL Dream11 Predictions: Best picks for Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2021 match in Abu Dhabi

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings My Dream11 Team

Also read PSL 2021 live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan Super League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Thisara Perera

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal

MUL vs KAR Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (w/c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Imran Khan

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam (c), Chadwick Walton (wk), Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Amir Yamin, Noor Ahmed

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings My Dream11 Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Babar Azam(vc), Martin Guptill, Shimron Hetmyer, Imad Wasim, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Match Details

The match begins at 6.30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, June 10. The match will telecast on the Sony Sports network and will live stream on Sony Liv in India.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Sohaib Maqsood, Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Khan, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dhani, Usman Qadir, Sohail Tanvir, Hammad Azam, Shan Masood, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Blessing Muzarabani, Sohaibullah, Waseem Muhammad, Mohammad Umar

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Chadwick Walton(w), Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim(c), Mohammad Ilyas, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood, Najibullah Zadran, Aamer Yamin, Zeeshan Malik, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Qasim Akram, Noor Ahmad