Mukesh was excluded from the Test squad announced in May. Instead, he was selected for the India A team to participate in two unofficial Tests against the England Lions. In the first match, which took place in Canterbury from May 30 to June 2, he claimed three wickets for 92 runs.

Team India's fast bowler Mukesh Kumar stirred up some buzz on social media with a mysterious post about ‘karma’ on his official Instagram account on Wednesday. He was part of the India A squad during their tour of England, where he made quite an impression in the first multi-day match against the England Lions, taking three wickets for 92 runs—making him the standout bowler for his team.

Although Mukesh didn’t play in the second tour game and wasn’t included in India’s 18-member squad for the upcoming five-Test series, there was a bit of news on Tuesday when Harshit Rana, who is also part of the India A squad, was added as the 19th member of the Test squad.

“Karma bides its time. You will always have to watch out. Karma is unforgiving and always gets payback,” Mukesh wrote on his Instagram story.

Rana also participated in only the initial game for India A, where he took a wicket. However, the pacer featured in two matches during India's recent Test series against Australia. Additionally, Rana has represented India in both formats of white-ball cricket. On the other hand, Mukesh last played for India in July 2024 during the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Mukesh has played in three Test matches, claiming 7 wickets. He made his debut in India's away Test series against the West Indies and last appeared in the longest format during the home series against England last year.

Rana's inclusion strengthens India's pace attack in England, which features top fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, along with Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Arshdeep Singh, who has received his first Test call-up. Furthermore, Nitish Kumar Reddy also enhances India's pace-bowling options for the series.

The team will be without Mohammed Shami for this series. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav heads the spin bowling unit, which includes Ravindra Jadeja as the all-rounder.

India's squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.

