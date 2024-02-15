Mukesh Kumar released from squad for 3rd Test against England, BCCI reveals reason

Mukesh has been replaced by Mohammed Siraj in India's XI for the crucial Test match that commenced on Thursday.

Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has been released from India's squad ahead of the third Test against England at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Mukesh, who had a lackluster performance in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam, only managing to take one wicket and bowling the fewest overs among all the Indian bowlers, has been replaced by Mohammed Siraj in India's XI for the crucial Test match that commenced on Thursday. Siraj, who was rested for the previous Test, has now returned to the side for the next three matches in this series.

Mukesh has traveled to Kolkata to join the Bengal squad before their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match against Bihar, which is scheduled to begin on Friday at the iconic Eden Gardens. The right-arm pacer will rejoin the Indian squad before the fourth Test in Ranchi.

"Mukesh Kumar has been released from the India squad for the third Test against England in Rajkot. He will join his Ranji Trophy team, Bengal, for the team's next fixture before linking up with Team India in Ranchi," BCCI said in an official statement.

Mukesh's role will become crucial towards the end of the series as India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, is likely to be rested for the fourth Test to manage his workload.

In the meantime, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, won the toss and chose to bat. The series is currently tied at 1-1, and England's captain, Ben Stokes, is making his 100th Test appearance.

India has given debuts to middle-order batsman Sarfaraz Khan, a prolific scorer in domestic cricket for Mumbai, and young wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel, who will replace KS Bharat in the playing eleven.

England has made a change in their lineup, bringing back pacer Mark Wood in place of young spinner Shoaib Bashir.

Also Read| 'Spread rumours to sideline me': KKR star makes startling claim on India snub