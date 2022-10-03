Mukesh Choudhary, Chetan Sakariya to travel with Indian squad for T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia

Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Choudhary

According to the latest reports, Mukesh Choudhary and Chetan Sakariya will go to Australia with Team India on October 6 for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. They are potential backup players and net bowlers that might be added to the squad due to the uncertainty surrounding numerous players, including Jasprit Bumrah.

Earlier, it was reported that Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik will also go to Australia for the big occasion. However, no actual decision has been taken by India's Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI).

Notably, Bumrah reported back stiffness ahead of the first Twenty20 International against South Africa on Wednesday (September 28) in Thiruvananthapuram and was ruled out of the series opener. Later, he was ruled out of the South Africa series when a back stress fracture was confirmed. However, no additional information about his injury has been released, and Mohammed Siraj has been named as his substitute for the T20I series against South Africa.

However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly issued a strong statement, saying that Bumrah is not yet ruled out of the T20 World Cup.

In terms of Team India's previous performance against South Africa, the Men in Blue dominated again in the second T20I on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav's 61 off 22 deliveries and vice-captain KL Rahul's 57 off 28 balls aided the team's total of 237/3. David Miller's 106* was in vain as they failed to chase the target with 37 runs remaining in the penultimate over.

With this victory, the Rohit Sharma-led Team India secured another T20I series with one match remaining. The two sides will meet again on October 4 at Indore's Holkar Stadium.

