Virat Kohli is all set to hit the field as he officially reunites with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad for the upcoming IPL 2025 season, which kicks off on March 22nd. The team will start their journey against the reigning champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, at the legendary Eden Gardens.

Kohli steps into the tournament brimming with confidence, thanks to his pivotal role in India's triumph at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This season marks an impressive milestone—his 18th year with RCB, a true testament to his loyalty and commitment to the team.

After enjoying a well-earned break following the Champions Trophy in Dubai, Kohli joined his RCB teammates a bit later than anticipated. The team had been playfully teasing fans on social media about his arrival, culminating in a post that showcased Virat's unique tattoos, much to the excitement of his supporters. They even shared a special video of his arrival, ramping up the anticipation for the season ahead.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB), under the fresh leadership of Rajat Patidar, is all set to launch their IPL journey with a thrilling home match against the Gujarat Titans at the legendary M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2.

Virat Kohli dazzled fans with his remarkable batting during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, racking up 218 runs across 5 matches with an impressive average of 54.50, which included both a fifty and a century. His outstanding performance was pivotal in keeping India’s unbeaten streak alive in the tournament, especially highlighted by a memorable match-winning hundred against Pakistan.

As the all-time leading run-scorer in IPL history, Kohli has amassed a staggering 8004 runs in 252 matches, boasting eight centuries and 55 half-centuries. Last season, he was RCB's standout performer, scoring 741 runs in 15 matches at a phenomenal average of 61.75.

RCB is fiercely determined to finally secure their first IPL title after finishing fourth in the standings last season and making it to the playoffs, only to face elimination in a nail-biting Eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals. The team is eager to end their long quest for championship glory.

