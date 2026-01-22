Mujeeb Ur Rahman makes history with T20I hat-trick as Afghanistan beat West Indies, seal series 2-0

Mujeeb ur Rahman became the third Afghan bowler to claim a T20I hat-trick as Afghanistan defeated West Indies in the second T20I. His match-winning spell helped Afghanistan seal the series 2-0, marking another historic moment for Afghan cricket.

Afghanistan triumphed over the West Indies by 39 runs in the second T20 match held in Dubai. This victory granted Afghanistan a commanding 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman achieved the first hat-trick of his T20 career, while Sediqullah Atal and Darwish Rasooli both scored half-centuries.

The West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. Afghanistan managed to score 189 runs for 4 wickets in their 20 overs. The West Indies were bowled out for 150 runs in 18.5 overs. Afghanistan had previously won the first match by 38 runs. The series' third and final match is scheduled for this evening in Dubai.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman becomes the third Afghan bowler to achieve a T20I hat-trick

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has now joined the ranks of Afghanistan's bowlers who have taken a hat-trick in T20Is, following Rashid Khan and Karim Janat. The 24-year-old bowler dismissed Evin Lewis (13) and Johnson Charles (0) with the last two deliveries of the eighth over, then returned to claim Brandon King's wicket (50) with the first ball of the 15th over.

Batting first, Afghanistan got off to a rocky start, finding themselves at 37/2 in just 4.5 overs. However, Sediqullah Atal and Darwish Rasooli steadied the innings with a solid 115-run partnership for the third wicket. Atal scored 53 runs off 42 balls, which included 2 fours and 3 sixes. Rasooli contributed with a remarkable 68 runs off 39 balls, hitting 5 fours and 3 sixes.

In the end, all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai played a brisk, unbeaten innings of 26 runs off 13 balls, featuring one four and two sixes. For the West Indies, Matthew Forde took 2 wickets for 25 runs in 4 overs, while Shamar Joseph and Ramon Simmonds each claimed one wicket.

In pursuit of a target of 190 runs, the West Indies lost 3 wickets for just 38 runs within 8 overs. Mujeeb Ur Rahman took out Evin Lewis and Johnson Charles with consecutive deliveries. Captain Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer managed to add 68 runs for the fourth wicket, with King scoring 50 runs off 41 balls, while Hetmyer blasted 46 runs off just 17 balls, including one four and six sixes.

