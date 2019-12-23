MSK Prasad confirms Rishabh Pant will undergo training under specialist coach to sharpen his wicketkeeping skills

Ever since Pant was brought in as MS Dhoni's replacement in the national side, he has faced a lot of criticism from fans.

The southpaw's form with the bat, wicket-keeping skills and his suggestion to skipper over DRS calls have all been below average and has caused a lot of people to raise fingers towards his selection in the national side.

During the first innings in Cuttack on Sunday (December 22), Pant dropped three easy catches which left fans fuming over his poor wicket-keeping skills.

Pant failed to hold on to an easy catch in the 25th over when West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer was batting on nine runs.

Hetmyer went on to wreck up 37 runs before Indian pacer Navdeep Saini removed him to pick up his debut ODI wicket.

Fans have been urging BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad to give Sanju Samson a chance in the national side.

However, Prasad has announced that Pant will be turning under specialist wicketkeeping coach to improve his skills behind the stumps.

"Pant needs to improve his keeping skills. We will have him work under a specialist wicket-keeping coach," Prasad told reporters.

Team India won both - T20I and ODI - series at home against West Indies and are set to take on Sri Lanka in January next year for three-match T20I series.

Full schedule of India vs Sri Lanka T20I series in January 2020:

1st T20I at Barasapara Cricket Ground, Guwahati - January 5

2nd T20I at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - January 7

3rd T20I at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune - January 10