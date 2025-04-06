Dhoni also talked about his retirement from IPL in the podcast. He has been in the news regarding the same.

MS Dhoni podcast: In his first podcast with Raj Shamani, MS Dhoni reflected on his early life and relationship with his father, Pan Singh Dhoni. The CSK explained he was afraid of his father as a kid, and he never felt insecure as a child. Captain Cool elaborated that as a kid, his days would begin as early as 5.30 am and would rarely deviate from the pattern. "When we were kids, there was no insecurity in life. We had the same routine day after day and there was no scope for insecurity. I don’t think we were insecure about anything. Everything was the same, there was no showoff, no mobile phones around!" Dhoni said.

Dhoni also revealed in the interview that he "loved challenges but doesn’t crave them”. He said: “If we win the match without any drama and I don’t get to bat, I’m happy. I just want India to win. I don’t want the match to get over in the last over. Who made the runs, who took wickets… I’m not bothered."

“Papa se darr bohot lagta tha (I used to be really scared of my father)," Dhoni said, adding that "He was very strict. He was regimented; always supposed to be on time. But that’s also why I am regimented. It’s not like he used to beat us or something. But that fear was there. My friends would climb walls in the colony, but I never dared. If my father sees, then we are gone! We never knew what the consequences would be, but we were afraid nevertheless.”

Dhoni on retirement

Dhoni has been in the news due to his retirement rumours from IPL as a CSK player. However, he explained that he would give his body 8 months to see if he would still be able to play at the age of 44. "No, not right now. I am still playing the IPL. I have kept it very simple, I take it one year at a time, I am 43, by the time IPL 2025 finishes, I will be 44, so after that I have 10 months to decide if I would play or not. But it is not me deciding, it is my body that decides. So, one year at a time, we will see after that," MS Dhoni said in the podcast.

