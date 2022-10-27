Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

MS Dhoni, wife Sakshi enjoy snow on vacation, fans say ‘too much coolness in single frame’

MS Dhoni is still a fan favourite after retiring from international cricket and even the tiniest glimpses of him on social media go viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 05:09 PM IST

MS Dhoni, wife Sakshi enjoy snow on vacation, fans say ‘too much coolness in single frame’
Photo: Instagram Screengrab/ @CSK

India’s Captain Cool MS Dhoni may not be around leading the Men in Blue anymore but retirement has not dented his popularity a bit. Dhoni is a fan favourite and even the tiniest glimpses of him that surface on social media go viral. Recently, MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni were seen enjoying snow on a vacation in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand. 

The photograph was originally posted on Instagram by Sakshi Singh Dhoni. MS Dhoni’s IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings reposted the pic much to the delight of Mahi fans on the social media platform. Needless to say, the pick with CSK’s ‘Thala’ soon went viral with thousands of fans liking the photo and rushing to the comments section to pay a tribute of their love for their favourite cricketer.

 

 

“Can't imagine the temperature of that area , too much coolness in a single frame,” wrote one fan. “Mahi is cooler than the ice,” commented another. “Captain cool making the weather cool,” wrote a third.

“Pehle se he cool ho Ab kya ice banoge kya,” joked a user. Several users showered their love for the couple, commenting “Couple Goals”

Dhoni will next be seen in action at the IPL 2023 which is expected to take place from late March next year. Dhoni was recently seen getting back to practice in the nets in his hometown Ranchi in Jharkhand. 

Away from the game, Dhoni and wife Sakshi are also set to venture into commercial film production with plans to make a Tamil feature film under the 'Dhoni Entertainment' banner.

READ | MS Dhoni, wife Sakshi's production house 'Dhoni Entertainment' to make first feature film in Tamil

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aditya Seal-Akansha Ranjan, couples celebrating first Diwali
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Top 5 most followed cricketers on Instagram
Skin problem: What are the 6 different types of acne?
Frustrated with uneasy stomach? Here are 5 food items to avoid acid reflux
Viral Photos of the Day: Navya Naveli steps out with Jaya Bachchan, John Abraham promotes Tara vs Bilal
Speed Reads
More
First-image
0,0,0,0,0,0,0,W,0,0,0,0: Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls exceptional spell, equals Jasprit Bumrah’s maiden over record in T20Is
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.