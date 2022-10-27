MS Dhoni, wife Sakshi enjoy snow on vacation, fans say ‘too much coolness in single frame’

Photo: Instagram Screengrab/ @CSK

India’s Captain Cool MS Dhoni may not be around leading the Men in Blue anymore but retirement has not dented his popularity a bit. Dhoni is a fan favourite and even the tiniest glimpses of him that surface on social media go viral. Recently, MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni were seen enjoying snow on a vacation in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

The photograph was originally posted on Instagram by Sakshi Singh Dhoni. MS Dhoni’s IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings reposted the pic much to the delight of Mahi fans on the social media platform. Needless to say, the pick with CSK’s ‘Thala’ soon went viral with thousands of fans liking the photo and rushing to the comments section to pay a tribute of their love for their favourite cricketer.

“Can't imagine the temperature of that area , too much coolness in a single frame,” wrote one fan. “Mahi is cooler than the ice,” commented another. “Captain cool making the weather cool,” wrote a third.

“Pehle se he cool ho Ab kya ice banoge kya,” joked a user. Several users showered their love for the couple, commenting “Couple Goals”

Dhoni will next be seen in action at the IPL 2023 which is expected to take place from late March next year. Dhoni was recently seen getting back to practice in the nets in his hometown Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Away from the game, Dhoni and wife Sakshi are also set to venture into commercial film production with plans to make a Tamil feature film under the 'Dhoni Entertainment' banner.

