A video of 'Thala' Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife arriving at Dehradun airport is trending high on social media. The duo has arrived to attend the wedding of Rishabh Pant's sister, Sakshi Pant. There is a lot of ambiguity about the wedding venue on the internet, let's clear that up also.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MSD) and his wife Sakshi Dhoni were spotted arriving at Dehradun airport on Tuesday to reportedly attend Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding in Uttarakhand. The wedding ceremony is taking place at the ITC Hotel, The Savoy in Mussoorie and the former Indian skipper is expected to attend Sakshi Pant's wedding festivities. A video of MS Dhoni and his wife is doing rounds on the internet where the duo can be seen arriving at the Dehradun airport earlier today amid high security.

Not only this, several pictures and videos of Sakshi Pant's pre-wedding festivities including the Mehndi ceremony are all over social media where Rishabh Pant and his family members along with close friends are enjoying and celebrating the event.

Prithvi Shaw even revealed the wedding venue on his Instagram handle by sharing a short clip of his hotel room in Mussoorie. He shared the video in the Stories section. Meanwhile, not only MSD and his family are in Mussoorie, but Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are also expected to arrive for the wedding festivities.

Deets about Sakshi Pant

Sakshi Pant is getting married to businessman Ankit Chaudhary. The two got engaged last year after reportedly dating for nearly 9 years. MS Dhoni even attended their engagement ceremony in London in January 2024. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant was part of the Indian squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but didn't play even a single game. He is now set to lead Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).