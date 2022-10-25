MS Dhoni, wife Sakshi's production house 'Dhoni Entertainment' to make first feature film in Tamil

Source: Twitter

Legendary Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is gearing up for the second innings of his life. Having announced his international retirement two years ago, Dhoni is set to become a producer, with his production house named 'Dhoni Entertainment' set to foray into the Tamil film industry.

It will be the first feature film from Dhoni, and his wife Sakshi's production house has also produced a popular documentary 'Roar of the Lion', which was based on the IPL matches played by the Chennai Super Kings.

The production house has also announced that it intends to make films in all mainstream languages across India. Their debut mainstream project will be a Tamil flick, but they are also in talks with multiple filmmakers and scriptwriters to create and produce exciting and meaningful content across genres including science fiction, suspense thriller, crime, drama, and comedy.

"Women's Day Out", a short film about Cancer awareness, was also produced by the production house.

In a statement, Dhoni Entertainment said that the cricketer shared an exceptional bond with the people of Tamil Nadu and that it was looking to strengthen this extra special relationship even further by producing its first film in Tamil.

The film, which would be a family entertainer, had been conceptualised by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the Managing Director of Dhoni Entertainment, the production house said and added that it was to be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, who has also authored 'Atharva - The Origin', a new age graphic novel.

The cast and crew of the film will be announced shortly.

"From the moment I read the concept written by Sakshi, I knew it was special. The concept was fresh and had all the potential to be a fun-filled family-entertainer. I am honoured and very grateful for this opportunity to develop this really fresh concept into a feature film story and to be directing the film as well," said Ramesh Thamilmani, the director.

He added, "All of us are excited to kick-start this journey and bring this special film to life for the audience to watch and enjoy."

