Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol were seen enjoying the intense India vs Pakistan match side by side.

The much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has drawn the attention of fans around the globe. As cricket lovers eagerly awaited the thrilling encounter in Dubai on Sunday, a moment went viral that had social media buzzing - former Indian captain MS Dhoni and Bollywood star Sunny Deol were seen enjoying the match together live!

In a video that made its rounds online, Deol is shown entering the studio and greeting Dhoni with a warm hug. The two were seen chatting amicably and analyzing the game as Indian bowlers put up a fierce challenge against the Pakistani batsmen with their impressive skills.

The clip of their interaction quickly gained popularity among fans, with Navjot Singh Siddhu, who was providing Hindi commentary, humorously saying, "Gadar macha denge," referencing Deol's famous film "Gadar." In that movie, Deol's character goes to Pakistan to fight for his love and country all on his own.

Deol is also expected to promote his upcoming film "Jaat" during the match. The movie is set to release on April 10, 2025, and boasts a star-studded cast that includes Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Zarina Wahab, and Ayesha Khan, among others.

Also read| Champions Trophy 2025: Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Walia spotted in stands for India vs Pakistan clash, pic goes viral